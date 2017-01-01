Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Workers from Ray Bertolini Trucking Company demolish a home at 2813 Mohican Blvd. in Lakemore with grant money from Ohio Moving Forward. Lakemore council is introducing legislation Monday night to implement a rental property maintenance code to control deteriorating housing in the Village. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Lakemore fiscal officer Tracy Fast (left), councilman Tom Wolfe, Mayor Rick Justice, and councilwoman Laura Cochran watch workers from Ray Bertolini Trucking Company demolish a home in the Village with grant money from Ohio Moving Forward. Lakemore council is introducing legislation Monday night to implement a rental property maintenance code to control deteriorating housing in the Village. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Helen Reed watches workers from Ray Bertolini Trucking Company demolish a home, in which she spent most of her life. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
This is the fairly new condo development at Heron Point on the southwest shore of Springfield Lake in Lakemore, Ohio. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
This is a vacant home in the 1400 block of fourth street in Lakemore. Lakemore council is introducing legislation Monday night to implement a rental property maintenance code to control deteriorating housing in the Village. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
