Police Chief Kenny Ray, Mayor Rick Justice and Village Council member Laura Cochran stop and talk with retired Springfield officer Perry Linaburg outside Tractor Supply Co. on Monday. The Lakemore Police Department is back after being without a department since 2009. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Police Chief Kenny Ray cruises through Lakemore on Monday. The Lakemore Police Department is back after being without a department since 2009. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Seen in the mirror of Police Chief Kenny Ray's car, volunteers work on painting a fence on Sanitarium Road as he cruises by in Lakemore on Monday. The Lakemore Police Department is back after being without a department since 2009. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Police Chief Kenny Ray smiles at local shoppers leaving Tractor Supply Co. in the Tri-County Plaza. The Lakemore Police Department is back after being without a department since 2009. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)