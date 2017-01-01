Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Ken Ray, the police chief of the Lakemore Police Department holds up a framed collection of the department's police badges through the years including the current badge (lower right) as he stands inside the police department building that is being prepared to be used again . The Lakemore community is reviving its police department after a steep financial crisis prompted it to be disbanded and merged with the Springfield Township Police Department. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ken Ray, the police chief of the Lakemore Police Department opens the door of one of the village's police cars at the police department building. The Lakemore community is reviving its police department after a steep financial crisis prompted it to be disbanded and merged with the Springfield Township Police Department. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Amin Abraham, the owner of the Pit Stop Market & Cafe says he is happy that the Lakemore community will have their own police force again as he stands inside his store. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Rick Justice, the mayor of Lakemore talks about the benefits of the Lakemore community having their own police force againt. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ken Ray, the Police Chief of the Lakemore Police Department talks about the benefits of the Lakemore community having their own police force again. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)