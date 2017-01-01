Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this June 2006 file photo, Saundra Robinson and Lydia Spragin enjoy a moment together before the Presentation of Extraordinary Women at the Akron-Summit County Public Library in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal file)
In this May 2009 file photo, Saundra Robinson was the first African-American chief prosecutor for the city of Akron. She worked as an attorney in private practice until her fourth stroke in December 2005. She cannot speak and is using a portable keyboard on which she types words that made audible by the keyboard. (Akron Beacon Journal/Karen Schiely file)