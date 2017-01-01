Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Colorado Rockies' Mark Reynolds, center, is congratulated by Carlos Gonzalez (left) and Charlie Blackmon as Reynolds crosses home plate after hitting a three-run home run off Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Zach McAllister in the fifth inning Tuesday in Denver. The Rockies won 11-3. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger reacts after giving up a two-run home run to Colorado Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez in the third inning Tuesday in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)