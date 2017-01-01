Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Donald Trump Jr. (left) is interviewed by host Sean Hannity on his Fox News Channel television program, in New York Tuesday. Donald Trump Jr. eagerly accepted help from what was described to him as a Russian government effort to aid his father's campaign with damaging information about Hillary Clinton, according to emails he released publicly on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
In this photo taken July 17, 2016, Paul Manafort talks to reporters on the floor of the Republican National Convention at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Senate Judiciary Committee plans to bring in Manafort for questioning of the Trump campaign and will subpoena him if necessary, the Republican chairman of the panel said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
In this photo taken on Nov. 5, 2013, publicist Rob Goldstone (right) in convestation with Vice President of Crocus Group Emin Agalarov, the son of developer Aras Agalarov (left) and his wife Irina (center) as participants of Miss Universe 2013 are preparing for a group picture during the preliminary competition of the 2013 Miss Universe pageant in Moscow, Russia. The emails published by Trump Jr. show publicist Rob Goldstone telling Trump that singer Emin Agalarov and his father, developer Aras Agalarov, had "helped along" the Russian government's support for Trump. In his email, Goldstone said that the "Crown prosecutor of Russia" offered to provide the information on Clinton to the Trump campaign in a meeting with Aras Agalarov. (Irina Bujor/Kommersant Photo via AP)
