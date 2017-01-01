Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Congressman Tim Ryan participates in a roundtable discussion at the International Institute with staff members and immigrants who have used the Institute's services Tuesday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Congressman Tim Ryan participates in a roundtable discussion at the International Institute with staff members and immigrants who have used the Institute's services Tuesday in Wadsworth. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Elaine Woloshyn (right) Executive Director of the International Institute talks about the positive economic impact of refugees living in North Hill during a roundtable discussion with Congressman Tim Ryan (left) and staff members and immigrants who have used the Institute's services Tuesday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Naresh Subba, an immigrant business owner in North Hill participates in a roundtable discussion about the positive economic impact of refugees living in North Hill with Congressman Tim Ryan and staff members and immigrants who have used the Institute's services Tuesday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Rollin Mukanza, an immigrant business owner from the Congo participates in a roundtable discussion about the positive economic impact of refugees living in the area with Congressman Tim Ryan and staff members and immigrants who have used the Institute's services Tuesday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Madhu Sharma (cq) Immigration Services Director at the International Institute talks about President Donald Trump's severe restrictions refugees and immigrants entering the United States as she participates in a roundtable discussion about the positive economic impact of refugees living in North Hill with Congressman Tim Ryan and staff members and immigrants who have used the Institute's services Tuesday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Derrick Williams is a free agent again. The Cavaliers did not re-sign him to a second 10-day contract after his first one expired during the All-Star break, although that could still happen after Thursday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline passes.