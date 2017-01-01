Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Thomas Demetrio, an attorney for Dr. David Dao, speaks at a news conference Thursday in Chicago. Dao, a passenger dragged from a United Express flight Sunday suffered a "significant" concussion and broken nose, and he lost two front teeth, Demetrio said Thursday. Dao was removed from the plane after he refused to give up his seat on the full flight from Chicago to Louisville to make room for four crew members. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)
Crystal Pepper daughter of Dr. David Dao accompanied by attorney Stephen Golan, speaks at a news conference Thursday in Chicago. Dao a passenger dragged from a United Express flight Sunday suffered a "significant" concussion and broken nose, and he lost two front teeth, attorney Thomas Demetrio said Thursday. Dao was removed from the plane after he refused to give up his seat on the full flight from Chicago to Louisville to make room for four crew members. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)