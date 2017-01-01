Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, right, stands at the entrance of Dar al-Fatwa building the headquarters of the Sunni Mufti, as she refused to enter with a head scarf on her head to meet with of Lebanon's Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdel-Latif Derian, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. Le Pen refused to go into a meeting with Lebanon's Grand mufti after his aides asked her to wear a head scarf. Le Pen said she met in the past with the Grand mufti of Egypt's Al-Azhar, one of the world's top Sunni clerics, without wearing a veil. Once she was told it is different here, Le Pen walked toward her car and left. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen speaks during a press conference, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. Le Pen refused to go into a meeting with Lebanon's grand mufti after his aides asked her to wear a headscarf. Le Pen has been on a three-day visit to Lebanon this week and has met senior officials. She was scheduled to meet Grand Sunni Muslim Mufti Sheikh Abdel-Latif Derian but shortly after she arrived at his office, one of his aides tried to give her a headscarf. After she refused to wear it, she walked to her car and left. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, center, leaves Dar al-Fatwa building the headquarters of the Sunni Mufti, after she refused to wear a head scarf to meet with of Lebanon's Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdel-Latif Derian, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. Le Pen refused to go into a meeting with Lebanon's Grand mufti after his aides asked her to wear a head scarf. Le Pen said she met in the past with the Grand mufti of Egypt's Al-Azhar, one of the world's top Sunni clerics, without wearing a veil. Once she was told it is different here, Le Pen walked toward her car and left. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
Lebanese communist protesters hold placards with Arabic that read, "You are not welcome" during a protest against France's far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen's visit, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. Le Pen refused to go into a meeting with Lebanon's Grand Sunni Muslim Mufti Sheikh Abdel-Latif Derian after his aides asked her to wear a headscarf. Le Pen has been on a three-day visit to Lebanon this week and has met senior officials. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen speaks during a press conference, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. Le Pen refused to go into a meeting with Lebanon's grand mufti after his aides asked her to wear a headscarf. Le Pen has been on a three-day visit to Lebanon this week and has met senior officials. She was scheduled to meet Grand Sunni Muslim Mufti Sheikh Abdel-Latif Derian but shortly after she arrived at his office, one of his aides tried to give her a headscarf. After she refused to wear it, she walked to her car and left. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
Derrick Williams is a free agent again. The Cavaliers did not re-sign him to a second 10-day contract after his first one expired during the All-Star break, although that could still happen after Thursday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline passes.