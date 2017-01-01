Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A canal lock across from Shepherdstown, W. Va. on the Maryland bank of the Potomac River. (Bob Downing/Special to the Beacon Journal)
A mile marker on the Chesapeake & Ohio Canal Trail.
(Bob Downing/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Lock 33 on the Chesapeake & Ohio Canal sits across the Potomac River from Harpers Ferry, W. Va. (Bob Downing/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Ferry Hill is an old 700-acre plantation with slaves on the Maryland side of the Potomac River near Shepherdstown, W. Va. It was built from 1812 to 1820. (Bob Downing/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Shepherdstown, W. Va., on the Potomac River is filled with galleries, cafes and small shops. It is a designated Canal Town, one of nine along the old C&O Canal. (Bob Downing/Special to the Beacon Journal)
The Cushwa Basin at Williamsport, Md., was rebuilt in 1994. Parts of the Cushwa Warehouse, a National Park Service visitor center, are older than the canal. (Bob Downing/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Williamsport, Md., is home to a 210-foot-long aqueduct that carried the C&O Canal over Conococheague Creek. It was completed in 1834 and was one of 11 aqueducts that carried the canal over streams. (Bob Downing/Special to the Beacon Journal)
A marker for the Appalachian National Scenic Trail near Knoxville, Md., on the Chesapeake & Ohio Canal Trail. (Bob Downing/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Weverton is an industrial ghost town along the Chesapeake & Ohio Canal National Historic Park. It is marked by Lock 31 on the canal and a still-standing red-brick lockhouse built in 1833. (Bob Downing/Special to the Beacon Journal)