Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Last week LeBron James hosted several patients from the Cleveland Clinic Children's Hospital for Rehabilitation at the Cavaliers' practice facility and presented them with pairs of the new LeBron Soldier 10 FlyEase made by Nike. (Nike)
The new LeBron Soldier 10 FlyEase made by Nike. (Nike)
The new LeBron Soldier 10 FlyEase made by Nike. (Nike)