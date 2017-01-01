Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James puts the ball up against Toronto Raptors forward PJ Tucker during the second quarter in Game 2 of an Eastern Conference playoff game Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James takes the bench late in the fourth quarter in Game 2 of an Eastern Conference playoff game Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Toronto Raptors 125-103. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka reaches for the ball against Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James during the fourth quarter in Game 2 of an Eastern Conference playoff game Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Toronto Raptors 125-103. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)