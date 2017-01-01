Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Surrounded by students and community partners, LeBron James talks about the creation of the I Promise School during an LeBron James Family Foundation event in the East End Goodyear Theater on Tuesday in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Public Schools Superintendent David W. James speaks at an announcement of the creation of the I Promise School during an LeBron James Family Foundation event in the East End Goodyear Theater on Tuesday in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Surrounded by students and community partners, LeBron James talks about the creation of the I Promise School during an LeBron James Family Foundation event in the East End Goodyear Theater on Tuesday in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
LeBron James (center) poses for a photo with Patrick Bravo (left), Akron Public Schools Board of Education president , and board member Rev. Dr. Curtis T. Walker, Sr., after the announcement of the creation of the I Promise School at an LeBron James Family Foundation event in the East End Goodyear Theater on Tuesday in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Patrick Bravo, Akron Public Schools Board of Education president, speaks at the announcement of the creation of the I Promise School during an LeBron James Family Foundation event in the East End Goodyear Theater on Tuesday in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)