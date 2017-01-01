Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers fans cheer LeBron James after a monster dunk in the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference playoff game on Saturday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavs won the game 109-108. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James keeps the ball from Indiana Pacers' Paul George during the first half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA playoff series, Thursday in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)