Baltimore Orioles' Adam Jones prepares to bat prior to the first inning Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston. The teams play the final game of their series, one filled with player ejections and fan controversies, at Fenway Park on Thursday evening. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Fans react as Baltimore Orioles' Adam Jones walks to the dugout before a game against the Boston Red Sox, Tuesday in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Baltimore Orioles' Adam Jones looks up at fans in center field during the third inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox, Tuesday in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Fans give a standing ovation as Baltimore Orioles' Adam Jones comes to bat during the first inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox, Tuesday in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)