Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, left, dunks in front of Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) during the second half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Monday, June 12, 2017. The Warriors won 129-120 to win the NBA championship. (Ezra Shaw/Pool Photo via AP)
The Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) congratulates Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry at the conclusion of Game 5 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., on Monday, June 12, 2017. The Warriors clinched the series with a 129-120 victory. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group/TNS)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, center, shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) during the second half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Monday, June 12, 2017. The Warriors won 129-120 to win the NBA championship. (Kyle Terada/Pool Photo via AP)