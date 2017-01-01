Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James prepares to inbound the ball during the second half of a game against the San Antonio Spurs, March 27 in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James looks to the basket during the second half of a game against the Chicago Bulls March 30 in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Milwaukee Bucks' Michael Beasley (left) is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James in the first quarter of a game Feb. 27, in Cleveland. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James argues a possession call with referee Tyler Ford (right) during the fourth quarter of a game against the Boston Celtics April 5, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (right) is fouled as he drives against Charlotte Hornets' Cody Zeller during the second half of a game March24 in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James responds to a call on the floor against the Indiana Pacers in the fourth quarter of a game on Feb. 15, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)