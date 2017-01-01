Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
COVENTRY TWP.: The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is on the verge of rebuilding the aging East Reservoir dam — a massive project that will affect life in the Portage Lakes area for more than a year.