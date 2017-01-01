Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (right) looks to pass the ball to center Tristan Thompson (front) as Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray defends during the first half of a game in March 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) goes to the basket against Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) and guard Bradley Beal (3) during the first half of a game in Feb. 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James carries the ball against the New York Knicks in the third quarter of the game at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland in Feb. 2017. The Cavs defeated the Knicks 119-103. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)