FILE - In this June 13, 2016, file photo, former Notre Dame football coach Ara Parseghian makes his way to an interview area during the Kelly Cares Foundation Golf Invitational at Lost Dunes Golf Club in Bridgman, Mich. Parseghian died Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, at his home in Granger, Ind. He was 94. (Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP, File)
In this Oct. 8, 2011, file photo, Ara Parseghian walks past a statue of himself during ceremonies at the University of Miami (Ohio), in Oxford, Ohio. Parseghian, who took over a foundering Notre Dame football program and restored it to glory with two national championships in 11 seasons, died Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, at his home in Granger, Ind. He was 94. (AP Photo/Al Behrman, File)
In this Oct. 3, 1959, file photo, Northwestern coach Ara Parseghian is shown in a dressing room in Iowa City, after the Iowa-Northwestern college football game. Parseghian died Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, at his home in Granger, Ind. He was 94.(AP Photo/Gene Herrick, File)
In this Nov. 19, 1966, file photo, Notre Dame coach Ara Parseghian gestures during a college football game against Michigan, in East Lansing, Mich. Parseghian, who took over a foundering Notre Dame football program and restored it to glory with two national championships in 11 seasons, died Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, at his home in Granger, Ind. He was 94. (AP Photo/File)
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 1964, file photo, Notre Dame football coach Ara Parseghian and team captain Jim Carroll (60) lead the team out onto the field in Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind., which was picture day for the team and the day before the season's practices were to begin. Parseghian, who took over a foundering Notre Dame football program and restored it to glory with two national championships in 11 seasons, died Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, at his home in Granger, Ind. he was 94. (South Bend Tribune via AP, File)
Ara Parseghian speaks to old friends at the YMCA Boys Club reunion in 1988. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Ara Parseghian after he entered the Navy in 1943. (Family photo)
Ara Parseghian in this 1963 file photo with his wife, Kathleen and his daughter Karen and son Michael. (Family photo/Associated Press)
Ara and Kathleen Parseghian at their wedding reception in 1964. (Family photo)
Ara Parseghian, right, dons a houndstooth cap just like the one made famous by Alabama's Bear Bryant. Bear, left, chuckles prior to the 1974 Orange Bowl. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Ara Parseghian first gained fame as a hard-charging running back at old South High School in Akron. Parseghian, who later played for the Browns, earned All-City honors at South. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
In this Jan. 1, 1971, file photo, Notre Dame coach Ara Parseghian is carried off the field by his victorious players after the Irish victory over Texas 24-11 in the Cotton Bowl NCAA college football game in Dallas. (AP File Photo)
Ara Parseghian in this undated file photo.
Ara Parseghian congratuates Burlington Minutemen's Brian McSweeny after a touchdown during the filming of the former coach's new television show, Ara's Sports World in this 1976 file photo. (Los Angeles Times)
The 1943 Akron University basketball team Kansas City-bound ready to compete in the national intercollegiate basket tournament. Ara Parseghian is the back row, second from left. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
In this Akron Beacon Journal file photo, Ara Parseghian is congratulated by his friends after committing to coach Notre Dame College Football. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Ara Parseghian, left, and his brother Gerard. (Undated Family photo)
Ara Parseghian golfing in Akron in this 1973 file photo. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Ara Parseghian (top) is carried off the field after winning his final game at Notre Dame. The Irish defeated Alabama 13-11 in the Orange Bowl in 1975. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Ara Parseghian, former Notre Dame football coach, receives an honorary doctorate degree in 1997, at the University of Notre Dame commencement in South Bend, Ind. Parseghian received the degree for his work with the Ara Parsgehian Foundation, whose efforts are to raise funds to battle Neimann-Pick disease, an illness that his grandchildren have. (AP File Photo)
Ara Parseghian, in this 1995 file photo, has come out of retirement to fight a rare genetic disorder, Niemann-Pick Type C disease. Three of the 72-year-old's grandchildren have the rare genetic disorder that results in the deterioration of the body. (MCT File Photo)
Ara Parseghian, 16 , at Akron South High School. (Family photo)
Ara Parseghian, 15, loved baseball as a boy and excelled as a southpaw pitcher. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Ara Parseghian in the backyard of his home in this 1964 file photo, always thinking sports. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
In this Dec. 29, 1969, file photo, Notre Dame head football coach Ara Parseghian, center, poses with Quarterback Joe Theismann (7), left, and All-America defense tackle Mike McCoy, in Dallas, Texas, where the team was preparing for the Cotton Bowl. (AP Photo/File)