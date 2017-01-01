Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Seventeen local young women were presented at the Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Akron Alumnae Chapters 2013 Les Belles Perles Debutante Ball and Cotillion at the Quaker Station in downtown Akron Sunday. (Dan Brubaker Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Debutante Essence Hameed from Firestone High School walks the Grand Promande with her mother Willona May (L) and her father Idress Hameed (R) at the Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Akron Alumnae Chapters 2013 Les Belles Perles Debutante Ball and Cotillion. The event took place on Sunday afternoon at the Quaker Station in downtown Akron. (Dan Brubaker Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Debutante N'Dea Orsley from Buchtel High School gets a set of pearls and a hug from her mother Kahsha Scurry at the Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Akron Alumnae Chapters 2013 Les Belles Perles Debutante Ball and Cotillion. (Dan Brubaker Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Debutante Jonelle McIntyre from Chaney High School in Younstown, OH dances with her father John McIntyre Jr. at the Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Akron Alumnae Chapters 2013 Les Belles Perles Debutante Ball and Cotillion. (Dan Brubaker Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Debutante Sando Pelima from Akron North High School gets a set of pearls and a hug from her mother Denise Pelima at the Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Akron Alumnae Chapters 2013 Les Belles Perles Debutante Ball and Cotillion. The event took place on Sunday afternoon at the Quaker Station in downtown Akron. (Dan Brubaker Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Debutante Myah Dozier from Woodridge High School was presented by her father Clinton Dozier at the Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Akron Alumnae Chapters 2013 Les Belles Perles Debutante Ball and Cotillion. The event took place on Sunday afternoon at the Quaker Station in downtown Akron. (Dan Brubaker Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
The Debutantes and their escorts dance the Cottillion Waltz at the Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Akron Alumnae Chapters 2013 Les Belles Perles Debutante Ball and Cotillion at the Quaker Station in downtown Akron Sunday. (Dan Brubaker Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Debutante Ashaunte' Dent from Buchtel High School dances with her escort Chaz Brantley of Firestone High School at the Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Akron Alumnae Chapters 2013 Les Belles Perles Debutante Ball and Cotillion. (Dan Brubaker Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Debutante Marakayla Masriner from Firestone High School dances with her escort Osahar Laston from Archbishop Hoban H.S. at the Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Akron Alumnae Chapters 2013 Les Belles Perles Debutante Ball and Cotillion on Sunday afternoon at the Quaker Station in downtown Akron. (Dan Brubaker Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Debutante LaTasha dances with her father Kevin Head at the Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Akron Alumnae Chapters 2013 Les Belles Perles Debutante Ball and Cotillion on Sunday afternoon at the Quaker Station in downtown Akron. (Dan Brubaker Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Debutante Ashante' Price from Firestone High School receives flowers from her Father William Price at the Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Akron Alumnae Chapters 2013 Les Belles Perles Debutante Ball and Cotillion. (Dan Brubaker Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Debutante Marlesha Hayes from Akron Early School gets help with her pearls from her mother Marlene Hayes at the Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Akron Alumnae Chapters 2013 Les Belles Perles Debutante Ball and Cotillion The event took place on Sunday afternoon at the Quaker Station in downtown Akron. (Dan Brubaker Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Debutante Ariana Brown from Buchtel High School does a last minute tuneup before the Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Akron Alumnae Chapters 2013 Les Belles Perles Debutante Ball and Cotillion. (Dan Brubaker Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)