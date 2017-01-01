Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Captain Sylvia Trundle of the Akron Police Department and her husband Marc Trundle, a retired member of the Tallmadge Police Department pose for a photo on Captain Trundle's last day at the department as she leaves for retirement. (Photo courtesy Brian Simcox/Akron Police Department)
In this 2017 file photo, Akron Police Captain Sylvia Trundle checks out some purses at the Friends of Akron Children's Hospital's "Purses are like Friends" luncheon Saturday at the Fairlawn Country Club. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
In this 2016 file photo, Rita Hosch of Tallmadge speaks with Akron police Captain Sylvia Trundle during a tour of the newly renovated East Akron Development Corp. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
,Captain Sylvia Trundle (left) of the Akron Police Department talks with Ginny Black, widow of 30 year Akron Police Department veteran Captain Ronald Black, as Trundle and her husband Marc Trundle, a retired member of the Tallmadge Police Department, deliver Black a holiday gift baskets in 2015. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Akron Police Capt. Sylvia Trundle, President, Board of Trustees of the local Victim Assistance organization, speaks at the Victim Rights Luncheon in 2012. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Akron Police Capt. Sylvia Trundle has her photo taken with Victor Alfonso 3, (left) and Mercedes Bensch 5, at the North Hill National Night Out against violenc in 2011. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Lt. Sylvia Trundle, APD talks at the Summit Co. Childrens Services Press Conference in 2003. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Akron police detective Juanita Elton (left) comforts Phyllis Stock (center), the daughter of fire victim Sharon Litchfield, along with help from police Lt. Sylvia Trundle. after responding to an early morning fire in 2003. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Lt. Sylvia Trundle, PIO of the Akron Police Dept. in this 2002 photo
Akron police Sgt. Sylvia Trundle and Officer Lloyd Ford watch as Eric Phillips, 5, opens his present yesterday at Children's Hospital Medical Center of Akron in this 1999 file photo.(Akron Beacon Journal file photo)