Elaine Evans paints primer onto a dinosaur sculpture at the park.
Neighborhood volunteers from the south Akron neighborhood are transforming a former dump into a neighborhood park. Work for over a year has progressed starting with removing all the trash... now an ABC garden has been planted and different structures are be constructed on the site in July of 1998. (Beacon Journal File Photo)
Akron Community Foundation's Children's Garden off Kenmore Blvd. and 2nd. St. SW, Akron. Let's Grow Akron volunteers and staff helped convert this trash filled lot into a children's play area. Elaine Evans, founder of Let's Grow Akron, had the dream for this park. Evans is pushed through the park by Kurt Johnson who is working on constructing a scaled down canal boat for children in which they can play at the garden in July 2000. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal File Photo)