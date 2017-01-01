Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Theresa Prezioso joins other volunteers in preparing for the Cuyahoga Falls Library's Friends of the Library Book Sale Wednesday in Cuyahoga Falls. The book sale starts Thursday at at 5:30pm and goes through Saturday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Movies on CD and audiobooks will be sold at the Friends of the Library Book Sale at the Cuyahoga Falls Library Wednesday in Cuyahoga Falls. Thursday at at 5:30pm and goes through Saturday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Rob Swedenborg joins other volunteers in preparing for the Cuyahoga Falls Library's Friends of the Library Book Sale Wednesday in Cuyahoga Falls. The book sale starts Thursday at at 5:30pm and goes through Saturday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Fred Easton joins other volunteers in preparing for the Cuyahoga Falls Library's Friends of the Library Book Sale Wednesday in Cuyahoga Falls. The book sale starts Thursday at at 5:30pm and goes through Saturday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)