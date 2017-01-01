Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Zoey Selman, 10, a 5th grader at Gordon Dewitt Elementary School in Cuyahoga Falls, accidentally left her empty tiger lunchbox on the school bus. The driver, Bill Faix, found the empty box, worried Zoey wouldn't have anything to eat and packed her a lunch himself. (Family photo)
Cuyahoga Falls bus driver Bill Faix took it upon himself to make sure that Zoey Selman would have a lunch to eat. (Photo courtesy of Bill Faix)