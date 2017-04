Cosby books on library list for ’most challenged’ works

FILE - In this April 3, 2017 file photo, Bill Cosby departs the Montgomery County Courthouse after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case in Norristown, Pa. Cosby's "Little Bill Books" series is among those making the American Library Association's annual top 10 list of "challenged books." The reason is not the books themselves, but the multiple accusations of sexual assault made against the actor-comedian. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)