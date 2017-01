’Exorcist’ author William Peter Blatty dead at 89

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2010 file photo released by Starpix, "The Exorcist" author William Peter Blatty, left, joins Linda Blair, who starred in the 1973 film and William Friedkin, the film's director, at a screening of the remastered film at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. Blatty died, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, at a hospital in Bethesda, Md, of multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer, according to his wife Julie. He was 89. (Dave Allocca/Starpix via AP, File)