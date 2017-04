’Hidden Figures’ author setting next book in Baltimore

FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2016, file photo, author Margot Lee Shetterly attends the special screening of "Hidden Figures" in New York. Viking said, Monday, April 10, 2017, that it had a two-book deal with Margot Lee Shetterly that will continue her quest to tell of African-Americans who have been overlooked by historians. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)