James Comey has book deal, publication set for next spring

FILE - In this Thursday, June 8, 2017, file photo, former FBI director James Comey speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, in Washington. Comey has a book deal. Flatiron Books told The Associated Press on Wednesday, Aug. 2, that Comey will write about everything from allegations of ties between Russia and Donald Trump's presidential campaign to the bureau's investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)