Cheap tricks make for budget-friendly laundry room redo — Mary Beth Breckenridge

The steel fire door between the laundry room and the garage got a new look -- and a new function -- with the addition of a chalkboard. The chalkboard frame was attached with removable fasteners. A galvanized box from Jo-Ann Fabric & Craft -- actually a planter meant to hold a flower arrangement -- was attached the same way to hold chalk and an eraser. (Mary Beth Breckenridge/Akron Beacon Journal)