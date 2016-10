Akron Dish: Piada expands; Southern food at Venice Cafe; Kingfish opens in Montrose

Drinks. Enjoy a dram at the third annual Scotch, Bourbon and Wine Tasting Dinner to benefit the Safety Forces Chaplaincy Center at 7 p.m. Oct. 21. The event has moved to Our Lady of Cedars, 507 S. Cleveland-Massillon Road in Fairlawn. Cost — including appetizers and a buffet featuring three entrees and a pasta station — is $80; $150 couple. Call 330-376-0091 or go to http://bit.ly/2dJ9ccZ.