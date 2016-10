Akron Dish: Stray Dog finds home at Office tavern in North Hill; PizzaFire arrives in Kent; free tea if Indians win World Series; cabbage roll dinner in Green and more

Halloween fun. The Akron Civic Theatre hosts the Masque of the Red Death Masquerade Party — a masquerade ball themed loosely around Edgar Allan Poe’s short story of the same name. The event will be at 8 p.m. Saturday. There will be food and drink and live bands, and even psychic readings. Tickets are $75 to $85 and include heavy appetizers by Papa Joe’s, a full bar along with signature drink the Raven’s Claw. The $85 ticket includes a private 10-minute meeting with a psychic. You must be 21 to attend. Tickets are available at the Civic Theatre box office or by calling 330-253-2488. Tickets will also be available at the door.