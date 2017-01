Akron Dish: Twisted Olive’s menu gets new twists; Dewey’s Pizza coming to Summit Mall; wedding cake show baking this weekend at Reeves; big pizza party in Stow

Cheese Cappelletti is cheese filled pasta, roasted corn, peas, bacon, and butternut squash cream has been added to the menu at The Twisted Olive in Green. The new menu offerings is a combination of input and efforts from our Culinary Teams from both Gervasi Vineyard and The Twisted Olive, spearheaded by Gervasi Vineyard Executive Chef Jerry Risner and Head Chef for The Twisted Olive Chef Andre Silva. (Photo courtesy Twisted Olive) To answer your additional questions, this is a menu update at The Twisted Olive, with new selections, which is done annually. The new menu offerings is a combination of input and efforts from our Culinary Teams from both Gervasi Vineyard and The Twisted Olive, spearheaded by Executive Chef, Jerry Risner. The Head Chef for The Twisted Olive is Chef Andre Silva. NOTE: At Gervasi Vineyard, we have also updated the menus at both restaurants: The Bistro and The Crush House Bar & Eatery. Please let me know if you have additional questions.