Akron Dish: For the love of apples — Rittman Orchards opens Bent Tree cidery; orchards celebrate fall festivals; Eat Local Week; Russian, Italian and more

Janessa Moser, 4, (left) of Orrville and her brother Brayden Moser, 6, pick apples with their parents at Rittman Orchards & Farm Market. Although this was the last weekend of being able to pick your own apples at Rittman Orchards, apples grown at the orchard are available all year long at the market. Rittman Orchards seasonally grows 70 different varieties of apples. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)