Akron Dish: New steakhouse coming to Portage County; tasting dinners at Blue Door; experience Italy at Papa Joe’s

Beer here. The Rubber City Beer Fest, the third annual beer tasting organized by the Society of Akron Area Zymurgists (SAAZ) homebrewing club, will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Lock 3 in downtown Akron. There will be more than 30 Ohio breweries and meaderies. Some of the breweries and meaderies participating include Aqueduct, Brew Kettle, Butcher and the Brewer, Canton, Crafted Artisan, Great Lakes, Hansa, HiHO, Hoppin’ Frog, Maize Valley, R. Shea and Thirsty Dog. There will also be food trucks and live music. Tickets are $33. For more details or to buy tickets, go to: tinyurl.com/zg4asr8.