Akron Dish: No Greek bake sale this year; Blue Door discontinues dinners; Kent restaurants team up; buy cheap bakery products; wine events

Pauline Proctor (left) and Bess Morris, members of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, roll out fingers of sweet dough that they will then braid into one of over 700 loaves of Tsoureki, a traditional braided Greek Easter bread, that will be sold at the church's annual bake sale, on Monday, March 21, 2016, in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)