Akron Dish: Rockne’s in Akron marks 30 years; Pav’s Creamery expanding; ice cream and root beer stands opening; wine at Menches; St. Patrick’s Day events and more

When I arrived in Akron about a decade-and-a-half ago, many folks told me that downtown Akron was a depressing war zone. To hear some tell it, the city center had become a Mad Max-style post-industrial apocalyptic wasteland with roving bands of predatory ne’er do-wells, closed storefronts haunted by the ghosts of better economic times and generally a place you didn’t want to be in after dark.