Akron Dish: Valley Cafe expands inside, outside; winemaker, Akronite Clendenen to visit; Lock 3 festival dates; Hower House tea

Party train. There will be a special excursion dubbed Caution: Party on the Train Friday night. The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad is hosting the event where passengers — ages 21 and up — climb aboard a train for dancing, music and comedy. There will be beer, wine, snacks and nonalcoholic beverages available for purchase in the concession car. Tickets are $35 and are available at public.whistletix.com/CVSR/Events/301792. The train departs at 7 p.m. at the Rockside Station, 7900 Old Rockside Road, in Independence.