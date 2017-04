Akron’s RubberDucks going extreme again with additions to outrageous food menu

The Akron RubberDucks unveiled its Extreme Menu on Monday. The Notorious P.I.G. is a larger-than-life sandwich. It starts with two fried pork tenderloins as the bun, filled with a stack of pulled pork, pecanwood smoked shoulder bacon, and maple honey mustard sauerkraut slaw. It will be served at The Game Grill & Bar for $15. (Katie Byard/Akron Beacon Journal)