Beer notes: Heinen’s to host high-octane tasting; Cottage Crawl at Lock 3

Hoppin Frog Brewery in Akron has released its latest European collaboration, Copenhagen Crisp. "This beer is clean and crisp, tasteful and fun, just like the style throughout Copenhagen," owner and brewer Fred Karm said in an email. "And just like a majority of the Danish, its blonde! Brewed with a touch of caramel and biscuit malt, plus grains of paradise for a subtle complexity and extra depth of flavor." Copenhagen Crisp was made with the Dry & Bitter Brewing Co. in Denmark and is 6.2 percent alcohol by volume. (Photo courtesy Hoppin' Frog)