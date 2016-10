McDonald’s: Ronald McDonald keeping a lower profile during clowning craze

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 26, 2015, file photo, Ronald McDonald waves to the crowd during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in New York. McDonalds says Ronald McDonald is keeping a low profile with reports of creepy clown sightings on the rise. McDonalds Corp. said Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016, that it is being thoughtful in respect to Ronald McDonalds participation in community events as a result of the current climate around clown sightings in communities. The company did not provide any other details about how often its red-haired mascot makes appearances, and how that will change. The move comes after a rash of hoaxes and pranks about scary clown sightings around the country, which have forced police to check for real threats. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File)