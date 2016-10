Why tomatoes lose flavor in fridge: their genes chill out

This Aug. 1, 2015 photo shows a variety of miniature tomatoes displayed for sale at a farmers market in Falls Church, Va. Cooling tomatoes below 54 degrees stops them from making some of the substances that contribute to their taste, say researchers. That robs the fruit of flavor, whether it happens in a home refrigerator or in cold storage before the produce reaches the grocery shelf, according to a report released Monday by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)