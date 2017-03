Plant Lovers’ Almanac: Check out this year’s All-America Selections for your garden

The 2017 All-America Selections Edible Vegetable Winner, the Watermelon Gold in Gold F1. Eye-catching and fun was one judges comment about Gold in Gold Watermelon. The fruits outer color is yellow with golden stripes while the inner flesh is a lovely orange/gold. Crisp texture with high sugar contents is also an advantage. This winner is an early producing, high yielding, and improved disease-resistant melon with a strong rind that resists cracking or bursting.(Photo courtesy All-America Selections)