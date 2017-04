Stalwart poppies inspire memories, brighten gardens

In this Oct. 16, 2014 photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II walks through a field of ceramic poppies at The Tower of London. This year, the centenary of WWI, the poppy is more ubiquitous than ever. At the Tower of London, a sprawling crimson sea of ceramic flowers flood the ancient moat in a stunning display titled "Blood Swept Lands and Sea of Red". A total of 888,426 ceramic poppies, each representing a British soldier who died during the war, are planted over the summer, with the last one placed on Nov. 11, Armistice Day. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)