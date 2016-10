Good News — Oct. 10

Bradley "Brad" Bennett, graduate of Kent Roosevelt High School and Kent State University, second from left, was recently promoted to Senior Master Sergeant in the U.S Air Force. As a tenor in the Singing Sergeants, he will be touring with the Air Force Band here in Ohio during the month of October. Brad is the son of the late Les Bennett who was an educator in the Tallmadge Schools. His mother, Karen, is retired from the Akron Public Schools and is currently the director of the Summit Metro Parks Ensemble.