Bacon, soda and too few nuts tied to big portion of U.S. deaths

In thisApril 10, 2015 photo, Canadian certified organic farm-raised King Salmon filets are placed on a tray in a store in Fairfax, Va. Overeating or under-eating 10 foods and nutrients contributes to nearly half of U.S. deaths from heart disease, strokes and diabetes, a study released on Tuesday suggests. "Good" foods that were under-eaten include: nuts and seeds, seafood rich in omega-3 fats including salmon and sardines; fruits and vegetables; and whole grains. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)