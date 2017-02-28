Gene therapy to fight a blood cancer succeeds in major study

These scans show a 62-year-old man with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, at left in December 2015, and three months after treatment with Kite Pharma's experimental gene therapy at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. The treatment, called CAR-T cell therapy, turns a patient's own blood cells into specialized cancer killers. It worked in a study, with more than one third of very sick lymphoma patients showing no sign of disease six months after a single treatment, its maker said Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. The scans are from a presentation by Drs. Fred Locke and Sattva Neelapu, provided by the American Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation and Kite. (ASBMT/Kite Pharma via AP)

