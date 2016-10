How long can people live? New study suggests there’s a limit

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 1997 file photo shows Thomas, 5, looks at Jeanne Calment after he brought her flowers at her retirement home in Arles, southern France. Calment, believed to be the world's oldest person, died at the age of 122 in 1997. New research published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016 suggests theres a limit to our life span and that the odds of breaking Calments record are small. (AP Photo/Florian Launette,File)