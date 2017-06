Obesity rising in nations rich and poor, especially in kids

In this July 24, 2008 file photo, obese patients wash their plates after lunch at the Aimin Fat Reduction Hospital in Tianjin, China. The hospital uses a combination of diet, exercise and traditional Chinese acupuncture to treat rising obesity rates. Research released Monday found the obesity epidemic is getting worse in most parts of the world, according to data between 1980 and 2015. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)