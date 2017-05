Local history: Flowers, cards and candy? Mother’s Day founder feared commercialization on Akron visit

Maggie’s Mission Dog and Horse Rescue Adoption Events — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at PetSmart, 3750 W. Market St., Fairlawn; 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Promway Rescue, 6451 Promway Ave. NW, Jackson Township; 3-5 p.m. Saturday Pet Supplies Plus, 3100 Manchester Road, Coventry Township; noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at Pet Valu, 3461 Hudson Drive, Cuyahoga Falls. www.maggiesmissionrescue.org.